Updated:

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

By CNBC Africa

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.

Op-Ed: COVID-19 is a huge threat to Africa’s off-grid energy sector and its millions of customers – here’s what needs to be done

Contributor -
While 840 million people still live without electricity and a further 1 billion live without a reliable electrical supply, significant progress has been made in recent years on expanding energy access globally. But without urgent action, off-grid energy could essentially be wiped out
COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
COVID-19: Netcare lessons from St Augustine’s Hospital outbreak

CNBC Africa -
Netcare’s St Augustine hospital in Kwa Zulu-Natal has been shut by government after 47 people working at the hospital contracted the coronavirus and four people died. Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how disseminating COVID-19 fake news could cost you

CNBC Africa -
With over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa reliable and accurate information on how to combat the disease is more important than ever, unfortunately fake news is spreading faster than the virus. In response governments are prosecuting those responsible when possible. Tshepo Matseba, MD, Reputation 1st Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 kills 500 Africans says WHO – and why it could be a lot worse than we know.

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
“We now have 44 African countries in the WHO region, sub-Saharan Africa, including Algeria, who are testing. In most of these countries there is urgent need to move testing beyond capital cities. We are also facing very much challenge of procurement and supply of equipment,”
Read more

I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
Read more

COVID-19: Netcare lessons from St Augustine’s Hospital outbreak

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Netcare’s St Augustine hospital in Kwa Zulu-Natal has been shut by government after 47 people working at the hospital contracted the coronavirus and four people died. Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Here’s how disseminating COVID-19 fake news could cost you

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
With over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa reliable and accurate information on how to combat the disease is more important than ever, unfortunately fake news is spreading faster than the virus. In response governments are prosecuting those responsible when possible. Tshepo Matseba, MD, Reputation 1st Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
