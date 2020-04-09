World Bank: COVID-19 to drive SSA towards first recession in 25 yrs

The World Bank says it expects the economy of sub-Saharan Africa to fall sharply from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to a contraction of between 2.1 to 5.1 per cent in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
KORA Founder on embracing e-MICE during COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives and is forcing us to adopt new ways of doing things and these include doing meetings and conferences electronically. Mireille Ineza Karera, Founder of KORA Coaching Group explains why it is important to make use of available platform in this period.
Rwanda commemorates the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi indoors
This week Rwanda recognises the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Typically at this time communities come together and participate in events such candlelight vigils and the Walk to Remember, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities and all gatherings have been cancelled. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Diogene Bideri, Principle Legal Adviser, for the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide for more on the changes to this year’s commemoration plans.
How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s brewery industry
Renaissance Capital says brewers in Nigeria are experiencing material decline in beer volumes following the restrictions to movements and gatherings directed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Adedayo Ayeni, Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa Consumer at Renaissance Capital.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank: COVID-19 to drive SSA towards first recession in 25 yrs
The World Bank says it expects the economy of sub-Saharan Africa to fall sharply from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to a contraction of between 2.1 to 5.1 per cent in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Stears on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in Nigeria
Data from Stears says Nigerian businesses are likely to be directly affected by the local spread of COVID-19, and many more would be impacted by the partial shutdown of the Nigerian economy. They also stress that most of the 40 million small businesses in the country are ill-equipped to handle a crisis of this scale. Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19
The African Development Bank Group has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries fight the pandemic. The facility provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: World Bank & IFC’s $14bn – How far does it extend?
Never before has the world seen a funding crisis like the one it is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 and lockdowns. Any new funding available is swallowed up within days. Is this the case with the World Bank and IFC’s $14 billion package? Sérgio Pimenta, IFC’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
The economic cost of COVID-19 on South Africa
As South Africa settles into the second week of the COVID-19 lockdown many have expected the lockdown to be extended, if this is so, the economic repercussions for the country could be dire. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the possibilities of economic stimulation and growth during and after the COVID-19 crisis is Jacques Nel, Head of Africa Macro-economic Research at NKC African Economics and Miyelani Maluleki, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting: What will it mean for Angola?
Oil prices rose in trade this morning as the world’s largest oil producers meet later today in what is expected to be a historic agreement to cut production. This market expectation comes at a time when the industry is battling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis on oil demand. Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to give an Angolan update of the COVID-19 outbreak.
