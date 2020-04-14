As part of the state of emergency measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ethiopia has prohibited companies from laying off workers and terminating employment. Technology and Politico-Economical Analyst, Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown
Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
COVID-19: Ethiopia prohibits layoffs during state of emergency
As part of the state of emergency measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ethiopia has prohibited companies from laying off workers and terminating employment. Technology and Politico-Economical Analyst, Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
IMF approves $1-billion emergency funds for Ghana to fight COVID-19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved one billion dollars for Ghana to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa to discuss the growing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana’s economy.
IMF approves $1-billion emergency funds for Ghana to fight COVID-19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved one billion dollars for Ghana to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa to discuss the growing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana’s economy.
PwC Nigeria: How the COVID-19 lockdown extension, OPEC production cut impacts Nigeria
As Nigeria extends the lockdown for another 14 days, OPEC and Allies agreed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels from the first of May, through to the end of June.
Nigeria’s COVID-19 lockdown extension taking toll on ordinary citizens
Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has announced an extended 14-day lockdown across Abuja, Lagos, Ogun states to curtail the spread of the coronavirus citing concerns over rising numbers of cases globally, and within Nigeria. CNBCAfrica’s Christy Cole reports.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: SA will leave no stone unturned in obtaining funding from multilateral institutions to assist its economy – Finmin Mboweni
South Africa is talking to most of the world’s multilateral institutions for money to help dig it out of the economic hole created by COVID-19 pandemic and its 35-day lockdown.
Capitec
South Africa’s Capitec says full-year profits rise by 19%, skips dividend
Reuters -
South African lender Capitec said on Tuesday it would not pay a dividend for its full year, although profits rose by 19%, in line with guidance from the country’s central bank to scrap payouts amid the coronavirus outbreak.
PwC Nigeria: How the COVID-19 lockdown extension, OPEC production cut impacts Nigeria
As Nigeria extends the lockdown for another 14 days, OPEC and Allies agreed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels from the first of May, through to the end of June.
South African Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by another 100 basis points
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut the country’s interest rate by another 100 basis points, taking the repo rate to 4.25% per annum.
SA MPC cuts rates by a further 100 basis points
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Richard Bottger, Portfolio Manager at Tower Capital Management....
IMF approves funds to Ghana, Senegal & Mozambique to fight COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund has approved the payment of funds to a number of African countries such as Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique, under the Rapid Credit Facility which is set to help countries deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
DRC battles new Ebola cases amid COVID-19 crisis
Reports from Kinshasa confirm 235 cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 17 recoveries and 20 deaths. As ground zero of one of the most recent Ebola outbreaks, is the country prepared to take on yet another health crisis? And what is the government doing to protect the population and the economy from the impact thereof? Journalist Fanfan Nsumpi CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s what Rwanda is doing to boost agricultural production amid COVID-19 crisis
Despite the country’s lockdown, Rwanda Agriculture Board, in partnership with districts, has deployed 113 mechanised farming equipment across the country to speed up land preparations and planting activities. John Bosco Talemwa, Agriculture Mechanization Specialist at Rwanda Agriculture Board, spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
