How Kenya plans to help its informal sector survive the COVID-19 crisis

The World Bank estimates that 95 per cent of Kenya’s businesses and entrepreneurs operate within the informal sector. Now as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector is vulnerable and Enterprise Finance and Innovations Specialist, Duncan Oyaro shared his thoughts on how it can be protected.
COVID-19: SA will leave no stone unturned in obtaining funding from multilateral institutions to assist its economy – Finmin Mboweni
South Africa is talking to most of the world’s multilateral institutions for money to help dig it out of the economic hole created by COVID-19 pandemic and its 35-day lockdown.
South Africa’s Capitec says full-year profits rise by 19%, skips dividend
South African lender Capitec said on Tuesday it would not pay a dividend for its full year, although profits rose by 19%, in line with guidance from the country’s central bank to scrap payouts amid the coronavirus outbreak.
PwC Nigeria: How the COVID-19 lockdown extension, OPEC production cut impacts Nigeria
As Nigeria extends the lockdown for another 14 days, OPEC and Allies agreed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels from the first of May, through to the end of June.
Nigeria’s COVID-19 lockdown extension taking toll on ordinary citizens
Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has announced an extended 14-day lockdown across Abuja, Lagos, Ogun states to curtail the spread of the coronavirus citing concerns over rising numbers of cases globally, and within Nigeria. CNBCAfrica’s Christy Cole reports.
COVID-19: One Campaign calls for debt relief for poorest countries
Ahead of the World Bank's spring meetings this week, global movement; One Campaign is calling on the G20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors to provide immediate debt relief for the poorest countries. One campaign has also asked the G20 to provide $600 million to top up the IMF's Catastophe Containment Relief Trust, which grants debt relief for public health disasters. Gayle Smith, President and CEO of the One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by another 100 basis points
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut the country’s interest rate by another 100 basis points, taking the repo rate to 4.25% per annum.
IMF approves immediate debt relief for 25 countries amid COVID-19 crisis
In the wake of the global COVID-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved immediate debt service relief to 25 poor and vulnerable countries.
IMF approves funds to Ghana, Senegal & Mozambique to fight COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund has approved the payment of funds to a number of African countries such as Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique, under the Rapid Credit Facility which is set to help countries deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
DRC battles new Ebola cases amid COVID-19 crisis
Reports from Kinshasa confirm 235 cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 17 recoveries and 20 deaths. As ground zero of one of the most recent Ebola outbreaks, is the country prepared to take on yet another health crisis? And what is the government doing to protect the population and the economy from the impact thereof? Journalist Fanfan Nsumpi CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s what Rwanda is doing to boost agricultural production amid COVID-19 crisis
Despite the country’s lockdown, Rwanda Agriculture Board, in partnership with districts, has deployed 113 mechanised farming equipment across the country to speed up land preparations and planting activities. John Bosco Talemwa, Agriculture Mechanization Specialist at Rwanda Agriculture Board, spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
How the COVID-19 pandemic threatens food security in Africa
The World Health Organisation has expressed concerns about the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and notes that it is one of the biggest health challenges Africa has faced in a generation. So, how will this impact food security, especially smallholder farmers in Nigeria? Ndidi Nwuneli; Co-founder & Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....
