IMF approves immediate debt relief for 25 countries amid COVID-19 crisis
In the wake of the global COVID-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved immediate debt service relief to 25 poor and vulnerable countries.
How the COVID-19 pandemic threatens food security in Africa
The World Health Organisation has expressed concerns about the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and notes that it is one of the biggest health challenges Africa has faced in a generation. So, how will this impact food security, especially smallholder farmers in Nigeria? Ndidi Nwuneli; Co-founder & Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....
COVID-19: Nigeria extends lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja & Ogun States
Africa's largest economy, Nigeria has extended its lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States....
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19
“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
