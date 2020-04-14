Updated:

IMF approves $1-billion emergency funds for Ghana to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Videos

COVID-19: Ethiopia prohibits layoffs during state of emergency

As part of the state of emergency measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ethiopia has prohibited companies from laying off workers and terminating employment. Technology and Politico-Economical Analyst, Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

IMF approves $1-billion emergency funds for Ghana to fight COVID-19 pandemic

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved one billion dollars for Ghana to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa to discuss the growing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana’s economy.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved one billion dollars for Ghana to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa to discuss the growing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana's economy.

