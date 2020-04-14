Nigerian equities continue Easter rally

Nigeria’s equities market extended gains from last week, gaining for the fourth straight session. Temitope Jolaoso, Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect for the rest of the week….
Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown
Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low
The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock
After being one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenya's horticulture sector has started recovering sighting a steady growth in demand in the international market. Clement Tulezi, the CEO of the Kenya Flower Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
How East African economies can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
Supply chains thus movement of goods are some of the most affected bits of the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic but how can trade in the region recover from this hit? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Frank Matsaert, CEO of Trademark East Africa.
COVID-19: Ethiopia prohibits layoffs during state of emergency
As part of the state of emergency measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ethiopia has prohibited companies from laying off workers and terminating employment. Technology and Politico-Economical Analyst, Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
IMF approves $1-billion emergency funds for Ghana to fight COVID-19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved one billion dollars for Ghana to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa to discuss the growing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana’s economy.
Nigerian equities continue Easter rally
Nigeria's equities market extended gains from last week, gaining for the fourth straight session. Temitope Jolaoso, Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect for the rest of the week....
