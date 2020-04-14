Updated:

Nigeria’s COVID-19 lockdown extension taking toll on ordinary citizens

By CNBC Africa

Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has announced an extended 14-day lockdown across Abuja, Lagos, Ogun states to curtail the spread of the coronavirus citing concerns over rising numbers of cases globally, and within Nigeria. CNBCAfrica’s Christy Cole reports.

