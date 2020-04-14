SA MPC cuts rates by a further 100 basis points

Ahead of the World Bank's spring meetings this week, global movement; One Campaign is calling on the G20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors to provide immediate debt relief for the poorest countries. One campaign has also asked the G20 to provide $600 million to top up the IMF's Catastophe Containment Relief Trust, which grants debt relief for public health disasters. Gayle Smith, President and CEO of the One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.