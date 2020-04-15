The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa
COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend
“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff
South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa
COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?
CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Rob Shuter on how MTN is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
Africa’s largest telecoms company believes charity begins at home. As such it’s launched a R40 million emergency fund for its staff struggling with some of the challenges of COVID-19. This is part of a broader R250 million relief package the company announced today. MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda Women’s Network on tackling domestic violence amid the COVID-19 lock-down
The UN recently called for measures to address a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” directed towards women and girls, linked to lock-downs imposed by governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Balikungeri, Founder, Rwanda Women's Network spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty
The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Nigerian fixed income watch: Assessing today’s T-Bills Primary Market Auction
As the Debt Management Office winds up today's Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction, Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss investor sentiments and recap trading at the fixed Income and forex market....
