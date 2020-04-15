The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19….
Ibrahim Mayaki outlines AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan
The African Union's Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency's response plan for COVID-19....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19
Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown
Reuters -
Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct
CNBC -
Die hard drivers love manual transmissions, but they are disappearing from the auto market. Well under 2 percent of new cars sold in 2019 came with manual transmissions, and companies continue to drop stick shifts from their lineups, even in categori
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low
The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock
After being one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenya's horticulture sector has started recovering sighting a steady growth in demand in the international market. Clement Tulezi, the CEO of the Kenya Flower Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
