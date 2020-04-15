Updated:

Ibrahim Mayaki outlines AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan

By CNBC Africa

Ibrahim Mayaki outlines AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan

The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19....
Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 602 contacts are being followed at the moment for COVID-19
