Ahead of today’s treasury bills Primary Market Auction, Adamma Mbachu the Currency Trading team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and FX markets….
News
South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty
The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Poor wealth forecasts for South Africa due to COVID-19: SA Wealth Report
The South African Wealth Report for 2020, compiled using research obtained by the New World Wealth, provides a statistical summary and analysis of South Africa’s current position in the wealth market.
Improved offers seen on long tenured bills ahead of T-bills auction
Ahead of today's treasury bills Primary Market Auction, Adamma Mbachu the Currency Trading team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect at Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX markets....
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Videos
Babajide Sanwo-Olu: How Lagos is ramping up COVID-19 identification & testing
Following Nigeria’s extension of COVID-19 lock-down across three states, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Nigeria’s commercial hub now has more room to ramp up identification, testing and treatment of COVID -19 cases....
CEO Interviews
Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
CEO Interviews
JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Oppenheimer family reaches out to connections to increase funding for small businesses
It is one of the biggest billionaire names in African business and a couple of weeks ago it lent its financial muscle to keeping small business alive South Africa in the difficult days of COVID-19. The fund set up by the Oppenheimer family put up a R1 billion to help pay workers and keep small businesses afloat in the lockdown. It has paid out R330 million so far and claims 30,000 workers got paid before the Easter weekend because of the fund that could get bigger. Over the weekend the family reached out to its connections to raise more. One of the founders of the fund Johnathan Oppenheimer revealed how much.
