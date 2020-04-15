Oppenheimer family reaches out to connections to increase funding for small businesses

It is one of the biggest billionaire names in African business and a couple of weeks ago it lent its financial muscle to keeping small business alive South Africa in the difficult days of COVID-19. The fund set up by the Oppenheimer family put up a R1 billion to help pay workers and keep small businesses afloat in the lockdown. It has paid out R330 million so far and claims 30,000 workers got paid before the Easter weekend because of the fund that could get bigger. Over the weekend the family reached out to its connections to raise more. One of the founders of the fund Johnathan Oppenheimer revealed how much.
News
Poor wealth forecasts for South Africa due to COVID-19: SA Wealth Report
The South African Wealth Report for 2020, compiled using research obtained by the New World Wealth, provides a statistical summary and analysis of South Africa’s current position in the wealth market.
Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the COVID-19 pandemic poses an economic, security threat in Africa
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted world markets heavily, but the African economic impact has been one of much curiosity as African markets are the most vulnerable to supply trading halts and economic disruptions. Joining me to unpack the severe knock-on effects for the African public sector is Andrew Jones the Head of the Africa Group at Linklaters.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Oppenheimer family reaches out to connections to increase funding for small businesses
It is one of the biggest billionaire names in African business and a couple of weeks ago it lent its financial muscle to keeping small business alive South Africa in the difficult days of COVID-19. The fund set up by the Oppenheimer family put up a R1 billion to help pay workers and keep small businesses afloat in the lockdown. It has paid out R330 million so far and claims 30,000 workers got paid before the Easter weekend because of the fund that could get bigger. Over the weekend the family reached out to its connections to raise more. One of the founders of the fund Johnathan Oppenheimer revealed how much.
Videos
How the COVID-19 pandemic poses an economic, security threat in Africa
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted world markets heavily, but the African economic impact has been one of much curiosity as African markets are the most vulnerable to supply trading halts and economic disruptions. Joining me to unpack the severe knock-on effects for the African public sector is Andrew Jones the Head of the Africa Group at Linklaters.
Videos
Rwandan Frank Nsonga on how he battled COVID-19 and won
49 of the 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda have so far fully recovered according to the Ministry of health, CNBC Africa spoke to one of the recovered patients Frank Nsonga on his experience and how he beat the coronavirus.
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s youth during genocide commemoration
This year's genocide commemoration activities were cancelled and citizens had no choice but to remember from home. However, youth took upon social media to keep creating awareness of the genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994. Laure Iyaga, Founder of Sana Initiatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s youth during genocide commemoration
This year's genocide commemoration activities were cancelled and citizens had no choice but to remember from home. However, youth took upon social media to keep creating awareness of the genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994. Laure Iyaga, Founder of Sana Initiatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ibrahim Mayaki outlines AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan
The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19....
Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19
Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -