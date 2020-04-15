Rob Shuter on how MTN is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Africa’s largest telecoms company believes charity begins at home. As such it’s launched a R40 million emergency fund for its staff struggling with some of the challenges of COVID-19. This is part of a broader R250 million relief package the company announced today. MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff
South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Rwanda Women’s Network on tackling domestic violence amid the COVID-19 lock-down
The UN recently called for measures to address a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” directed towards women and girls, linked to lock-downs imposed by governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Balikungeri, Founder, Rwanda Women's Network spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Rob Shuter on how MTN is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty
The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Improved offers seen on long tenured bills ahead of T-bills auction
Ahead of today's treasury bills Primary Market Auction, Adamma Mbachu the Currency Trading team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect at Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX markets....
Babajide Sanwo-Olu: How Lagos is ramping up COVID-19 identification & testing
Following Nigeria’s extension of COVID-19 lock-down across three states, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Nigeria’s commercial hub now has more room to ramp up identification, testing and treatment of COVID -19 cases....
Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
