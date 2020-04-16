Nigeria is requesting for a total of $6.9 billion loan from multilateral lenders to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With Nigeria’s total debt at 27.4 trillion naira, can the economy sustain more debt at these levels? Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
COVID-19 & low oil prices dent Nigeria’s public finances
Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council has put the implementation of the National Action Plan 5.0 on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this and explore Nigeria’s revenue options in the face of dwindling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 loans: Can Nigeria’s economy sustain more debt?
COVID-19 & low oil prices dent Nigeria’s public finances
How can Nigeria better deal with the impact of COVID-19?
The ANAP Foundation established a think tank to serve as a catalyst to help the Nigerian government better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside joins CNBC Africa to discuss the developments in Nigeria.
Will the city of Wuhan return to normality as China lifts 76-day COVID-19 lock-down?
Last week the city of Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, came out of a nearly 3 month national lockdown. Many celebrated the first trains and airline flights that departed from the city as people try to restore some sort of normality. However, as Wuhan lessens its lockdown restrictions many other countries Like South Africa have only started to tighten its restrictions. Joining CNBC Africa from the city of Wuhan to tell us the tale of lockdown is Zhao Yunfei a CGTN reporter.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery
Reuters -
South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
How can Nigeria better deal with the impact of COVID-19?
Africans singled out in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash
Reuters -
China’s foreign ministry said on Monday all foreigners are treated equally. But it also said virus controls on Africans would be lifted, apart from confirmed cases and those who have had close contact with them.
Will the city of Wuhan return to normality as China lifts 76-day COVID-19 lock-down?
DSE CEO on the impact of COVID-19 on Tanzanian stocks
Between fears of low participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, share prices at most counters in Tanzania have dropped, and similar to the rest of the region, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has naturally suffered. DSE CEO, Moremi Marwa joins CNBC Africa to discuss the challenges and the plans for a speedy recovery.
Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy
According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory
The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa's development trajectory....
