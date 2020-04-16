COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for African health innovations, here’s why

They say never let a good crisis go to waste and in these times of COVID-19 have presented an opportunity for the growth of African health innovations across the tech space, Independent Consultant Tracey Webster spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery
South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
Africans singled out in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash
China’s foreign ministry said on Monday all foreigners are treated equally. But it also said virus controls on Africans would be lifted, apart from confirmed cases and those who have had close contact with them.
Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy
According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory
The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa's development trajectory....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports
The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Rob Shuter on how MTN is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
Africa’s largest telecoms company believes charity begins at home. As such it’s launched a R40 million emergency fund for its staff struggling with some of the challenges of COVID-19. This is part of a broader R250 million relief package the company announced today. MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda Women’s Network on tackling domestic violence amid the COVID-19 lock-down
The UN recently called for measures to address a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” directed towards women and girls, linked to lock-downs imposed by governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Balikungeri, Founder, Rwanda Women's Network spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
