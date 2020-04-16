For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more….
Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way
Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa's Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: What the future holds for Nigeria’s oil sector
As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Minister Nkrumah outlines Ghana’s COVID-19 response plan
Ghana’s Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the enhanced tracing and testing of COVID-19 cases coupled with the mandatory quarantine system is yielding result. He joins CNBC Africa for more on Ghana’s strategy to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 & low oil prices dent Nigeria’s public finances
Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council has put the implementation of the National Action Plan 5.0 on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this and explore Nigeria’s revenue options in the face of dwindling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 loans: Can Nigeria’s economy sustain more debt?
Nigeria is requesting for a total of $6.9 billion loan from multilateral lenders to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With Nigeria's total debt at 27.4 trillion naira, can the economy sustain more debt at these levels? Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
