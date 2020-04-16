How can Nigeria better deal with the impact of COVID-19?

Last week the city of Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, came out of a nearly 3 month national lockdown. Many celebrated the first trains and airline flights that departed from the city as people try to restore some sort of normality. However, as Wuhan lessens its lockdown restrictions many other countries Like South Africa have only started to tighten its restrictions. Joining CNBC Africa from the city of Wuhan to tell us the tale of lockdown is Zhao Yunfei a CGTN reporter.