Updated:

OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory

By CNBC Africa

News

NewsReuters -

South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery

South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Africans singled out in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday all foreigners are treated equally. But it also said virus controls on Africans would be lifted, apart from confirmed cases and those who have had close contact with them.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
Read more

The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa’s development trajectory….

Previous articleCOVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for African health innovations, here’s why
Next articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (16 April 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy

CNBC Africa -
According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
Read more
Videos

OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory

CNBC Africa -
The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa's development trajectory....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for African health innovations, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
They say never let a good crisis go to waste and in these times of COVID-19 have presented an opportunity for the growth of African health innovations across the tech space, Independent Consultant Tracey Webster spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin

Videos CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
Read more

How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy

Videos CNBC Africa -
According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
Read more

COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for African health innovations, here’s why

Videos CNBC Africa -
They say never let a good crisis go to waste and in these times of COVID-19 have presented an opportunity for the growth of African health innovations across the tech space, Independent Consultant Tracey Webster spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved