OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory

The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa’s development trajectory….
South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery
South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
Africans singled out in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash
China’s foreign ministry said on Monday all foreigners are treated equally. But it also said virus controls on Africans would be lifted, apart from confirmed cases and those who have had close contact with them.
Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy
According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for African health innovations, here’s why
They say never let a good crisis go to waste and in these times of COVID-19 have presented an opportunity for the growth of African health innovations across the tech space, Independent Consultant Tracey Webster spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa
The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
