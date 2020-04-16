Updated:

Will the city of Wuhan return to normality as China lifts 76-day COVID-19 lock-down?

By CNBC Africa

South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery

South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
Africans singled out in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday all foreigners are treated equally. But it also said virus controls on Africans would be lifted, apart from confirmed cases and those who have had close contact with them.
Will the city of Wuhan return to normality as China lifts 76-day COVID-19 lock-down?

Last week the city of Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, came out of a nearly 3 month national lockdown. Many celebrated the first trains and airline flights that departed from the city as people try to restore some sort of normality. However, as Wuhan lessens its lockdown restrictions many other countries Like South Africa have only started to tighten its restrictions. Joining CNBC Africa from the city of Wuhan to tell us the tale of lockdown is Zhao Yunfei a CGTN reporter.
How to protect your business from cyber-attacks amid the COVID-19 lock-down

Security solutions specialists, LAWtrust provides digital security for South Africa’s top three banks and they joins CNBC Africa to discuss the safety of online banking during the COVID-19 lock-down and how businesses and individuals could protect themselves from cyber-crimes. Rian Schoeman, Head of the Legal Department at LAWtrust shares insight.
DSE CEO on the impact of COVID-19 on Tanzanian stocks

Between fears of low participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, share prices at most counters in Tanzania have dropped, and similar to the rest of the region, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has naturally suffered. DSE CEO, Moremi Marwa joins CNBC Africa to discuss the challenges and the plans for a speedy recovery.
Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
How to protect your business from cyber-attacks amid the COVID-19 lock-down

Security solutions specialists, LAWtrust provides digital security for South Africa’s top three banks and they joins CNBC Africa to discuss the safety of online banking during the COVID-19 lock-down and how businesses and individuals could protect themselves from cyber-crimes. Rian Schoeman, Head of the Legal Department at LAWtrust shares insight.
DSE CEO on the impact of COVID-19 on Tanzanian stocks

Between fears of low participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, share prices at most counters in Tanzania have dropped, and similar to the rest of the region, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has naturally suffered. DSE CEO, Moremi Marwa joins CNBC Africa to discuss the challenges and the plans for a speedy recovery.
Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy

According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory

The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa's development trajectory....
COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for African health innovations, here’s why

They say never let a good crisis go to waste and in these times of COVID-19 have presented an opportunity for the growth of African health innovations across the tech space, Independent Consultant Tracey Webster spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa

The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?

The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
