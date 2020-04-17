Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

One of the biggest concerns during these unprecedented times of countries implementing strict lock-downs is how customers are treading the waters of insurance. Companies now have to adapt to operating models that are going to fit the COVID-19 impact of unemployment, less travel time on cars and customers looking for better value for money cover. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Ernest North, Co-founder at Naked Insurance, Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure and Brand Pretorius CEO of Momentum Short- term Insurance.