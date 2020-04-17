Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Previous articleCoronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 17 April 2020
More Articles Like This
Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Videos
COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
How SA’s insurance industry is responding to the COVID-19 lock-down
One of the biggest concerns during these unprecedented times of countries implementing strict lock-downs is how customers are treading the waters of insurance. Companies now have to adapt to operating models that are going to fit the COVID-19 impact of unemployment, less travel time on cars and customers looking for better value for money cover. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Ernest North, Co-founder at Naked Insurance, Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure and Brand Pretorius CEO of Momentum Short- term Insurance.
Why investment in research and development is key in COVID-19 fight
African countries on average invest just about 1 per cent of their GDP, which is more than 10 per cent less than more developed nations on average. This according to some experts needs to change more so in a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.
How 3D printing can bridge PPE gaps in Kenya’s COVID-19 fight
The shortage of personal protective equipment or PPE, has been a massive issue the world over, as front line health care workers and citizens do their best to protect themselves against contracting the novel coronavirus. Reports of blocked shipments, faulty materials and insufficient quantities have been a cause for concern for many but now Kenyan 3D printing company, Ultra Red Technologies alongside a group of other players in the industry have taken matters into their own hands. Co-Founder Mehul Shah joins CNBC Africa for more....
Why investment in research and development is key in COVID-19 fight
African countries on average invest just about 1 per cent of their GDP, which is more than 10 per cent less than more developed nations on average. This according to some experts needs to change more so in a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.
- Advertisement -