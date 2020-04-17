How SA’s insurance industry is responding to the COVID-19 lock-down

One of the biggest concerns during these unprecedented times of countries implementing strict lock-downs is how customers are treading the waters of insurance. Companies now have to adapt to operating models that are going to fit the COVID-19 impact of unemployment, less travel time on cars and customers looking for better value for money cover. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Ernest North, Co-founder at Naked Insurance, Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure and Brand Pretorius CEO of Momentum Short- term Insurance.
COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why investment in research and development is key in COVID-19 fight
African countries on average invest just about 1 per cent of their GDP, which is more than 10 per cent less than more developed nations on average. This according to some experts needs to change more so in a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve
By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that now is “a...
SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt
South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
ICRC: Why the second wave of locust swarms could prove disastrous for East Africa
As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers in East Africa are facing yet another devastating outbreak; a second wave of desert locusts. This has sparked fears of widespread crop loss and serious levels of food insecurity in the region. CNBC Africa spoke to Crystal Wells, East Africa Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross for more.
