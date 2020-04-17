Updated:

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19

Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more

There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.

Previous articleNBA Africa this week
Next articleCOVID-19: How to ensure your business keeps running while working remotely

More Articles Like This

Videos

How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
Read more
Videos

This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Read more
Coronavirus

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

CNBC -
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Read more

COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open

Videos CNBC Africa -
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved