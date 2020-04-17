There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
News
COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look to rural areas for opportunities, here’s why
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Previous articleNBA Africa this week
More Articles Like This
Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
CEO Interviews
Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Coronavirus
South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Coronavirus
Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Videos
Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
More Articles Like This
Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
How SA’s insurance industry is responding to the COVID-19 lock-down
One of the biggest concerns during these unprecedented times of countries implementing strict lock-downs is how customers are treading the waters of insurance. Companies now have to adapt to operating models that are going to fit the COVID-19 impact of unemployment, less travel time on cars and customers looking for better value for money cover. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Ernest North, Co-founder at Naked Insurance, Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure and Brand Pretorius CEO of Momentum Short- term Insurance.
Why investment in research and development is key in COVID-19 fight
African countries on average invest just about 1 per cent of their GDP, which is more than 10 per cent less than more developed nations on average. This according to some experts needs to change more so in a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.
- Advertisement -