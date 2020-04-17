Updated:

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look to rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look to rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.

Previous articleNBA Africa this week
Next articleCOVID-19: How to ensure your business keeps running while working remotely

More Articles Like This

CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
Videos

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

CNBC Africa -
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more
Coronavirus

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
Coronavirus

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more
Videos

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

CNBC Africa -
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Read more

COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open

Videos CNBC Africa -
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

How SA’s insurance industry is responding to the COVID-19 lock-down

Videos CNBC Africa -
One of the biggest concerns during these unprecedented times of countries implementing strict lock-downs is how customers are treading the waters of insurance. Companies now have to adapt to operating models that are going to fit the COVID-19 impact of unemployment, less travel time on cars and customers looking for better value for money cover. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Ernest North, Co-founder at Naked Insurance, Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure and Brand Pretorius CEO of Momentum Short- term Insurance.
Read more

Why investment in research and development is key in COVID-19 fight

Videos CNBC Africa -
African countries on average invest just about 1 per cent of their GDP, which is more than 10 per cent less than more developed nations on average. This according to some experts needs to change more so in a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved