African countries on average invest just about 1 per cent of their GDP, which is more than 10 per cent less than more developed nations on average. This according to some experts needs to change more so in a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.
Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve
By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
Why investment in research and development is key in COVID-19 fight
SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt
South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way
Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
East Africa braces for more locust infestation amid COVID-19 pandemic
Experts have warned that a second wave of desert locusts, 20 times bigger than the first one, will soon ravage farms in East Africa. According to estimates from scientists, the new swarms expected to hatch in May will be 400 times bigger by June if successive generations are not eliminated. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What the future holds for Nigeria’s oil sector
As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Minister Nkrumah outlines Ghana’s COVID-19 response plan
Ghana’s Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the enhanced tracing and testing of COVID-19 cases coupled with the mandatory quarantine system is yielding result. He joins CNBC Africa for more on Ghana’s strategy to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 & low oil prices dent Nigeria’s public finances
Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council has put the implementation of the National Action Plan 5.0 on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this and explore Nigeria’s revenue options in the face of dwindling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
