The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
News
How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
More Articles Like This
This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Coronavirus
Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract
CNBC -
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Interviews
Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Coronavirus
South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
More Articles Like This
Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -