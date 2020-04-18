Moody’s says the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and related oil price shocks are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a wide range of regions and markets adding that for Nigeria, these shocks has amplified existing credit vulnerabilities both over the immediate and longer term. Aurelien Mali, Vice President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
How employers are treating salaries and leave during the COVID-19 lock-down
Not all companies have continued to pay employees their full salaries during South Africa’s lock-down. Some have reduced staff wages to cut cost during the extended lock-down while others have told workers to deduct time spent at home during the lock-down from their annual leave. Morag Phillips, Director at 21st Century Pay Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Moody’s affirms Nigeria’s B2 ratings, maintains negative outlook
How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
