COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases hit 627 as Ghana lifts lock-down

South Africa’s property sector will be one of the hardest hit industries due the COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down regulations. Consumers are currently facing unemployment and a financial strain on their livelihoods amid the COVID-19 crisis and the housing market will not only experience a decline in prices but also sale volumes. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean on the forefront of the property sector is Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties, Carl van den Berg, Business Development Executive at Private Property and Michelle Dickens, Managing Director and Founder of Tenant Profile Network.