How to cope mentally with a COVID-19 lock-down

As Nigeria’s lock-down continues, what types of coping mechanisms can Nigerians adopt to stay productive? Dr Otefe Edebi, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychologist at Gracehill Behavioral Health Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
How have African markets been faring amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and CEO of BRVM, joined CNBC Africa to give an update of how the market is fairing during this period and measures put in place to ensure market operations continue normally.
This Rwandan company is helping to produce PPE to fight COVID-19 spread
Cloth masks have been officially recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 and now Rwanda has required the use of face coverings in public spaces and in multi-family compounds. On the 17th of April a statement was released by the Rwandan FDA, listing a selection of approved companies to manufacture personal protective equipment and product development firm, Fab Lab was on it. CNBC Africa is joined by the GM, Danny Bizimana for more.
Moody’s changes Ghana’s outlook to negative, B3 rating affirmed
Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Government of Ghana's long-term local and foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured bond ratings at B3 and changed the outlook to negative from positive. Derrick Mensah, Portfolio Manager at IC Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown until 30 April
A cabinet meeting, held via video conference and chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has resolved to extend the country’s existing COVID-19 lockdown for another eleven days, meaning it will now end on 30 April.
COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases hit 627 as Ghana lifts lock-down
Nigeria now has 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after 86 new cases were announced late on Sunday. This represents the highest amount of cases announced in a day since the index case was confirmed on the 27th of February. Meanwhile, Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the partial lockdown in the country that lasted three weeks. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19 & Rent: What the lock-down means for landlords and tenants
South Africa’s property sector will be one of the hardest hit industries due the COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down regulations. Consumers are currently facing unemployment and a financial strain on their livelihoods amid the COVID-19 crisis and the housing market will not only experience a decline in prices but also sale volumes. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean on the forefront of the property sector is Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties, Carl van den Berg, Business Development Executive at Private Property and Michelle Dickens, Managing Director and Founder of Tenant Profile Network.
African billionaire Christo Wiese on COVID-19 crisis and its impact on SA’s economy
In light of the national lock-down and economic downturn in South Africa, we have been speaking with South Africa’s top businessmen and billionaire’s over the past few weeks in order to unlock their perspective on the COVID-19 crisis. Joining CNBC Africa for today’s discussion is retail tycoon and billionaire, Christo Wiese.
Absa on COVID-19 economic impact on SSA
The International Monetary Fund has sited that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause the worst global recession since the Great Depression.
Is Africa prepared to deal with COVID-19?
CNBC Africa is joined by a woman who worked in Sierra Leona during the Ebola outbreak in Africa, Katie Waller a Director of Strategic Partnerships at Concern Worldwide and a public health practitioner has sited her concern for Africa’s preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
