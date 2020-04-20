With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty
News
Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
More Articles Like This
Op-Ed: Africa’s lockdown nightmare
“Across Africa, affordable housing is in acute short supply. It is one of the reasons why lockdowns and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are unimaginable and unsustainable,” writes Victor Oladokun.
Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
CEO Interviews
How have African markets been faring amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and CEO of BRVM, joined CNBC Africa to give an update of how the market is fairing during this period and measures put in place to ensure market operations continue normally.
CEO Interviews
This Rwandan company is helping to produce PPE to fight COVID-19 spread
Cloth masks have been officially recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 and now Rwanda has required the use of face coverings in public spaces and in multi-family compounds. On the 17th of April a statement was released by the Rwandan FDA, listing a selection of approved companies to manufacture personal protective equipment and product development firm, Fab Lab was on it. CNBC Africa is joined by the GM, Danny Bizimana for more.
Closing Bell West Africa
NSE opens week in green as Q1 earnings trickle in
Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange opened the week in green led by gains in Industrial stocks. Andrew Tsaku, Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect for the rest of the week....
More Articles Like This
How have African markets been faring amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and CEO of BRVM, joined CNBC Africa to give an update of how the market is fairing during this period and measures put in place to ensure market operations continue normally.
This Rwandan company is helping to produce PPE to fight COVID-19 spread
Cloth masks have been officially recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 and now Rwanda has required the use of face coverings in public spaces and in multi-family compounds. On the 17th of April a statement was released by the Rwandan FDA, listing a selection of approved companies to manufacture personal protective equipment and product development firm, Fab Lab was on it. CNBC Africa is joined by the GM, Danny Bizimana for more.
NSE opens week in green as Q1 earnings trickle in
Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange opened the week in green led by gains in Industrial stocks. Andrew Tsaku, Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect for the rest of the week....
Moody’s changes Ghana’s outlook to negative, B3 rating affirmed
Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Government of Ghana's long-term local and foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured bond ratings at B3 and changed the outlook to negative from positive. Derrick Mensah, Portfolio Manager at IC Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -