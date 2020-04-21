COVID-19: Global oil markets collapse due to oversupply

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the latest in the oil markets after yesterday’s historic US oil futures price fall of zero dollars is Stephen Innes, Global Chief Markets Strategist at AxiCorp.
The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
South African economy to shrink 4.9% in 2020, SARB to cut rates in May – Poll
South Africa’s economy will contract sharply this year as activity is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again in May, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Nigeria’s headline inflation rises for 7th month in a row
Nigeria's headline inflation rose for the seventh consecutive month in March, expanding by 6 basis points to 12.26 per cent, while food inflation also rose to 14.98 per cent. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sekoko Resources CEO on COVID-19-lock-down & its impact on the coal industry
Last week the South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced that mining companies may start re-opening at limited capacities during the extend national lock-down. The mining sector being shut down during the lock-down was of particular concern as our resource based economy will be severely hurt by supply chain disruptions. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Executive Chairman and CEO of Sekoko Resources, Timothy Tebeila.
How the oil market fall impacts Angola’s economy
The oil rich African country of Angola who will be negatively impacted by the U.S oil price dip that occurred yesterday, Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: Eskom declares force majeure on all its coal contractors
Two of the biggest names in energy in Africa are in a stand-off over a coal contract in these difficult days of COVID-19. Eskom has issued a force majeure notice against Exxaro and the more than 25 tons it was to supply the national power generator from its Grootgeluck mine in Limpopo. Exxaro says it will dispute the notice, but was unavailable for comment when contacted by CNBC Africa. But its seems its not only Exxaro that has the notice – it seems like the entire coal industry has been served by Eskom. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshansha shares more details.
COVID-19: Global oil markets collapse due to oversupply
Rwanda’s tech innovators quick to fill the market demand gap amid COVID-19
Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni spoke to Alex Ntale, CEO of ICT Chamber on strategies to sustain e-Commerce momentum in post COVID-19 Rwanda.
COVID-19 & its impact on the East African media environment
Media owners in Rwanda are seeking for a government stimulus package to help keep the sector afloat, while giant media houses in Kenya are announcing pay cuts for their staff even as the industry grapples with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to Eugene Anangwe, CEO of TV47 Kenya, for more.
Behind the oil price collapse
Oil prices went into free fall today as inventories piled up, raising concerns storage capacity could run out in the near term amid low demand made worse by COVID-19 lock-downs worldwide. Christopher Haines, Analyst, Global Crude at Energy Aspects spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve
As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
