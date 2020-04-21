Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa….
News
How COVID-19 is impacting diaspora remittances to Africa
Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa....
Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Previous articleWhy people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19
Next articleNo more power cuts? Yes, but for how long?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Videos
Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Coronavirus
South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Coronavirus
Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
- Advertisement -