Nigeria’s equities market extended loses from Monday’s session as the banking index was down over 5 percent as the markets winds down. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more….
News
Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Videos
COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies
Yesterday the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning the sellers were ultimately paying buyers to take the oil. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut global oil demand by almost a third, and now it shows in the US oil market, but what does this all mean for Africa? International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
NSE banking index down over 5%
Nigeria’s equities market extended loses from Monday’s session as the banking index was down over 5 percent as the markets winds down. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
How investors can unlock value amid COVID-19 uncertainties
Ghana-based Apakan Securities say investors in Ghana can achieve optimum returns by keeping a reasonable level of short-term liquid securities to take advantage of opportunities and lock-in higher yields during periods of yield surges. Frederick Duvor, Managing Director of Apakan Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
