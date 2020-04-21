A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook
COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies
Yesterday the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning the sellers were ultimately paying buyers to take the oil. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut global oil demand by almost a third, and now it shows in the US oil market, but what does this all mean for Africa? International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE banking index down over 5%
Nigeria’s equities market extended loses from Monday’s session as the banking index was down over 5 percent as the markets winds down. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
How investors can unlock value amid COVID-19 uncertainties
Ghana-based Apakan Securities say investors in Ghana can achieve optimum returns by keeping a reasonable level of short-term liquid securities to take advantage of opportunities and lock-in higher yields during periods of yield surges. Frederick Duvor, Managing Director of Apakan Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies
NSE banking index down over 5%
How investors can unlock value amid COVID-19 uncertainties
The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
Nigeria’s headline inflation rises for 7th month in a row
Nigeria's headline inflation rose for the seventh consecutive month in March, expanding by 6 basis points to 12.26 per cent, while food inflation also rose to 14.98 per cent. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sekoko Resources CEO on COVID-19-lock-down & its impact on the coal industry
Last week the South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced that mining companies may start re-opening at limited capacities during the extend national lock-down. The mining sector being shut down during the lock-down was of particular concern as our resource based economy will be severely hurt by supply chain disruptions. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Executive Chairman and CEO of Sekoko Resources, Timothy Tebeila.
How the oil market fall impacts Angola’s economy
The oil rich African country of Angola who will be negatively impacted by the U.S oil price dip that occurred yesterday, Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Eskom declares force majeure on all its coal contractors
Two of the biggest names in energy in Africa are in a stand-off over a coal contract in these difficult days of COVID-19. Eskom has issued a force majeure notice against Exxaro and the more than 25 tons it was to supply the national power generator from its Grootgeluck mine in Limpopo. Exxaro says it will dispute the notice, but was unavailable for comment when contacted by CNBC Africa. But its seems its not only Exxaro that has the notice – it seems like the entire coal industry has been served by Eskom. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshansha shares more details.
