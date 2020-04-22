With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa’s biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy
With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office holds April bond auction
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office offered 60 billion naira across three tenures in its April bond auction today. Steve Osho, the Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outcome of the auction....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana
CNBC -
Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Global leaders issue call to action on COVID-19
An international group of 165 members including 92 former Presidents and Prime Ministers, along with current economic and health leaders in the developed and developing world are demanding the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference which would approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor speaks to Professor Erik Berglof, Director of the Institute of Global Affairs at the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science....
AFEX: COVID-19 could present shocks to production & consumption
AFEX Commodities Exchange says the outlook of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the commodities market is two-faced, with a possibility of simultaneous shocks to production and consumption.
COVID-19: Why there are no winners in the oil price crash
Brent crude futures plummeted further and are currently hovering around $19 a barrel after falling about 10 per cent on increased concerns over a building supply glut and a lack of available storage. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
