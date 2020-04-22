Global leaders issue call to action on COVID-19

An international group of 165 members including 92 former Presidents and Prime Ministers, along with current economic and health leaders in the developed and developing world are demanding the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference which would approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor speaks to Professor Erik Berglof, Director of the Institute of Global Affairs at the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science….