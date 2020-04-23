Exactly a month ago today, the JSE Top 40 index traded at 37,550 points with the COVID-19 sell-off rippled across local and global markets. Today the index has gained 20 per cent from those lows, not far behind global peers on Wall Street. Is this a signal investors think the worst of COVID-19 is over? Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact and Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst at Anchor Capital join CNBC Africa for more….
COVID-19 & Markets: Is market signalling worst of COVID-19 is over?
Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 & Markets: Is market signalling worst of COVID-19 is over?
Privacy Concerns Arise As Big Tech Partners To Fight Coronavirus
Researchers and health officials in the U.S. are scrambling for more comprehensive data about the spread of the coronavirus, raising questions about what personal information we should collect in a time of crisis. Apple and Google have teamed up to d
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19
“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
SA housing fund pledges shelter for homeless during COVID-19
The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has pledged 50 temporary housing structures to provide shelter for 200 South Africans impacted by COVID-19. Kameel Keshav, CFO for SAHIF joins CNBC Africa for more.
Donald Kaberuka: AU is looking for $100bn to fight COVID-19 on the continent
Two weeks ago the African Union appointed a special envoy tasked with attracting social and economic support for Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. One of those appointees was former Rwanda Finance Minister and President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, who joins CNBC Africa for an update of what the envoy has been able to achieve.
How women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation
The African Women's Entrepreneurship Program was designed to assist women across Sub-Saharan Africa who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy, by running their small and medium enterprises; but now that many SMEs have been forced to temporarily suspend their activities, how have they been able to provide support? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairperson for the Rwanda Chapter of the AWEP, Gloria Kamanzi for more.
