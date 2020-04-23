COVID-19: Oil rallies on Gulf tensions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting financial strain on individuals, many South African banks are offering customers a three-month payment holiday on their debt. This however, may not be a viable option for small businesses as a term extension on loans may cause more harm than good. FNB has now created a Cashflow Relief Plan instead which will serve to be more cost effective than a straight term extension on loan repayments, joining CNBC Africa for more is Doret Jooste, CEO of FNB Retail Money Management.