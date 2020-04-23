Updated:

How to best manage your finances during the COVID-19 pandemic

By CNBC Africa

PSG CEO Piet Mouton’s impassioned plea to SA’s President: act faster in lifting restrictions to rejuvenate the economy

Without swift action the economic consequences will be disastrous.
How to best manage your finances during the COVID-19 pandemic

This week we are looking at managing and coping with the financial burden that is left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack finance savvy tips and recommendations for individuals during this time is Katlego Mei, Financial Planner at Verso Wealth.
This week we are looking at managing and coping with the financial burden that is left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack finance savvy tips and recommendations for individuals during this time is Katlego Mei, Financial Planner at Verso Wealth.

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
FNB Cashflow Relief Plan: How will it work for small businesses?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting financial strain on individuals, many South African banks are offering customers a three-month payment holiday on their debt. This however, may not be a viable option for small businesses as a term extension on loans may cause more harm than good. FNB has now created a Cashflow Relief Plan instead which will serve to be more cost effective than a straight term extension on loan repayments, joining CNBC Africa for more is Doret Jooste, CEO of FNB Retail Money Management.
PSG Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on business & post COVID-19 outlook

Investment holding company, PSG Group has reported a 17 per cent headline earnings per share increase for its full year results ended February. But the company has noted that it is bracing itself for the future of a post COVID-19 crisis. The company has declared a final dividend of 239 cents per share which is a 48 per cent decrease from the previous year. This decrease was due to Capitec, the group’s largest investment and contributor not declaring a final dividend in line with the South African Reserve Bank’s guidance to banks. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
PSG Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on business & post COVID-19 outlook

Rwanda’s Digital Commemoration: How social media can be used as a tool for healing

In our day to day life, social media platforms have become integral.
Kenya receives $14mn World Bank support to boost coffee production

Kenya's coffee sector received close to $14 million from World Bank, to boost the production of speciality coffee and link farmers to direct markets in order to eliminate the issue of cartels. Moreover, the Capital Markets Authority announced that it will allow listed companies on the Nairobi Securities Exchange to pay dividends without holding annual general meetings. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant investments Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda moves to protect the business community from COVID-19 shocks

By tomorrow, the 24th of April, in response to the financial burden of the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Revenue Authority will have disbursed FRw13 billion , around $13.5 million in V.A.T refunds to businesses. The move is one of several measures taken by the Government to protect businesses and SMEs from feeling the full brunt of the crisis, but what else can be done to soften the blow of these unprecedented times to Rwanda's economy? CNBC Africa spoke to Economist, Professor Alfred Bizoza for more.
