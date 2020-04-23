McKinsey & Co. on COVID-19 testing and medical strategy in Africa

Investment holding company, PSG Group has reported a 17 per cent headline earnings per share increase for its full year results ended February. But the company has noted that it is bracing itself for the future of a post COVID-19 crisis. The company has declared a final dividend of 239 cents per share which is a 48 per cent decrease from the previous year. This decrease was due to Capitec, the group’s largest investment and contributor not declaring a final dividend in line with the South African Reserve Bank’s guidance to banks. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.