Rwanda moves to protect the business community from COVID-19 shocks

By tomorrow, the 24th of April, in response to the financial burden of the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Revenue Authority will have disbursed FRw13 billion , around $13.5 million in V.A.T refunds to businesses. The move is one of several measures taken by the Government to protect businesses and SMEs from feeling the full brunt of the crisis, but what else can be done to soften the blow of these unprecedented times to Rwanda’s economy? CNBC Africa spoke to Economist, Professor Alfred Bizoza for more.