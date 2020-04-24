Bogolo Kenewendo on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Botswana’s economy

Botswana has declared a 6 months state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The country was first placed on a 28 day lockdown but has been extended on demand by parliament; the country has 22 confirmed cases so far with 1 death. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact that this move will have on industries, trade and businesses is Bogolo Kenewendo, Economist and the former minister of investment, trade and industry in Botswana.
COVID-19: Mboweni says SA government to put R800 billion to help ease pandemic
"We have looked at the budget and anything that can be postponed will be postponed.
Access Bank: Nigeria’s interbank rates to remain depressed
Traders say the inter-bank rates at Nigeria’s money market will remain at depressed levels despite the anticipated bi-weekly retail auction and liquidity levels estimated at just over one trillion naira. Akpeve Oputu, Fixed Income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s entertainment industry & night-time economy
The second phase of Nigeria's COVID-19 induced lock-down is slowly grinding the economy to a halt. But what has been the impact on the entertainment industry and the Night-time economy?
Here’s how the Oppenheimer fund is helping this two nail bar businesses stay open
The billionaire Oppenheimer family has overseen interest free loans worth R638 million given to five thousand eight hundred businesses in just 11 days. Who get these millions go? Well right now we are going to speak to someone who has got some of the money. Karen Levell employs 42 women in two nail bar businesses in Johannesburg. Even before the lockdown her business was in trouble because people didn’t want to risk contact.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Bogolo Kenewendo on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Botswana’s economy
COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work
These are the details of how each phase of South Africa's gradual easing of its lockdown will work....
Super Group CEO on what the S&P downgrade means to the cost of borrowing
Ratings agency S&P has downgraded transport giant Super Group as the company’s supply chain, transport and car dealership operations in South Africa, Australia and Europe would be significantly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group.
SA economy to begin a gradual reopening on 1 May
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager at Vestact.
GeoPoll: How COVID-19 is impacting these 12 African nations
One of the greatest concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak is the impact it will have on food security especially in countries that already suffer from high food insecurity. John Murunga, GeoPoll Regional Director for East Africa joined CNBC Africa to share more on their survey findings from the mobile-based research platform on the economic impact of the COVID-19 across 12 African nations.
Kenyan govt. steps in to help small businesses survive COVID-19
This week the National Assembly of Kenya met and passed amendments that could stand to benefit Kenyan SMEs, CNBC Africa spoke to SME Consultant, Victor Otieno on how much of help this will be to the sector and what else can be done during this difficult time.
Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover
It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
