While governments try to boost their economies with trillions of dollars in stimulus packages to fight COVID-19, hackers are trying to stimulate their pockets. The number of cybercrime cases related to the coronavirus is rising and to tell us how hackers are doing this CNBC Africa spoke to Pankaj Bhula, Regional Director Africa, Check Point.
COVID-19 Stimulus: How to avoid giving money to hackers
COVID-19: Unpacking Treasury, Sarb’s R800bn stimulus package
National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have shored up R800 billion of economic support for the economy in its fight against COVID-19 lockdowns and the expected deepening of the recession that will ensue. Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they unpack South Africa’s historic stimulus measures and the partial lifting of lockdown restrictions month end....
Is R800bn stimulus enough for markets?
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management.
Op-Ed: With COVID-19 causing food insecurity, cold storage facilities are more important than ever for fishermen, here’s why…
From Catch to Plate: solar cold chain key to sustainable aquaculture.
Op-Ed – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: A global response to COVID-19 that doesn’t fully support developing countries is no response at all
"A better future, where all jobs are green and decent, poverty is eradicated, workers are supported, and communities are thriving and resilient across all sectors of the economy, starts with a just transition today."
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Tour guides bear the brunt of COVID-19 as tourism industry grinds to a halt
The COVID-19 epidemic is crippling the tourism industry and leaving many tour guides without a job. CNBC Africa spoke to Pamela Giramata Gasana, a tour guide on how the pandemic has affected her career.
South Africa must stop relying on Chinese imports we can build it ourselves: Mboweni’s Utopia.
“This is like a war and everyone needs to go to the front to deal with this,” says Mboweni.
Feryal Ahmadi on what makes Africa attractive to investors
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the made for Africa trade, and the opportunities it presents for investors and other stakeholders....
COVID-19: How to keep trade between Africa and the rest of the world flowing
Protectionism is seemingly on the rise and this, combined with the already devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, may have serious repercussions for African trade. CNBC Africa spoke with Frank Matsaert, CEO of Trade Mark East Africa on how to keep trade between Africa and the rest of the world flowing.
EXPO 2020: Driving innovation in the payments space
The Managing Director of Network International, Andrew Key says the evolution of the payments market in Africa will happen differently. He also notes that Dubai is a real driver of innovation not only in the payments space. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss the evolution of the payments spaced more....
