With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry
Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020
EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry
EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?
DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses
EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Mark Doumba on raising capital in Dubai
Dubai-based Mark Doumba is a former professional tennis player and the CEO of Innovate Capital and he says raising capital in Dubai is a gradual process and requires time to build relationships and trust. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him asked about how the investment landscape in Dubai has evolved since the 2008 financial crisis and more....
NSE Watch: Investing in a COVID-19 environment
It’s a mixed bag of gainers today as the market rebounds from a 1.36 per cent decline on Thursday. Emmanuel Adeleke, Investment Research Analyst at ARM joins CNBC Africa to discuss strategies for investing in the new normal....
Mark Doumba on raising capital in Dubai
NSE Watch: Investing in a COVID-19 environment
COVID-19: Unpacking Treasury, Sarb’s R800bn stimulus package
National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have shored up R800 billion of economic support for the economy in its fight against COVID-19 lockdowns and the expected deepening of the recession that will ensue. Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they unpack South Africa’s historic stimulus measures and the partial lifting of lockdown restrictions month end....
Is R800bn stimulus enough for markets?
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management.
