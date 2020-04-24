Dubai-based Mark Doumba is a former professional tennis player and the CEO of Innovate Capital and he says raising capital in Dubai is a gradual process and requires time to build relationships and trust. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him asked about how the investment landscape in Dubai has evolved since the 2008 financial crisis and more….
DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Mark Doumba on raising capital in Dubai
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
NSE Watch: Investing in a COVID-19 environment
It’s a mixed bag of gainers today as the market rebounds from a 1.36 per cent decline on Thursday. Emmanuel Adeleke, Investment Research Analyst at ARM joins CNBC Africa to discuss strategies for investing in the new normal....
How Essential Small Businesses Are Fighting Coronavirus
Coronavirus has forced millions of businesses to close as officials implement shelter in place policies to help slow the spread of the disease. However, some businesses have been deemed essential and can remain open to provide crucial services to the
COVID-19: Unpacking Treasury, Sarb’s R800bn stimulus package
National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have shored up R800 billion of economic support for the economy in its fight against COVID-19 lockdowns and the expected deepening of the recession that will ensue. Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they unpack South Africa’s historic stimulus measures and the partial lifting of lockdown restrictions month end....
Is R800bn stimulus enough for markets?
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management.
