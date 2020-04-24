It’s a mixed bag of gainers today as the market rebounds from a 1.36 per cent decline on Thursday. Emmanuel Adeleke, Investment Research Analyst at ARM joins CNBC Africa to discuss strategies for investing in the new normal….
NSE Watch: Investing in a COVID-19 environment
It’s a mixed bag of gainers today as the market rebounds from a 1.36 per cent decline on Thursday. Emmanuel Adeleke, Investment Research Analyst at ARM joins CNBC Africa to discuss strategies for investing in the new normal....
How Essential Small Businesses Are Fighting Coronavirus
Coronavirus has forced millions of businesses to close as officials implement shelter in place policies to help slow the spread of the disease. However, some businesses have been deemed essential and can remain open to provide crucial services to the
COVID-19: Unpacking Treasury, Sarb’s R800bn stimulus package
National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have shored up R800 billion of economic support for the economy in its fight against COVID-19 lockdowns and the expected deepening of the recession that will ensue. Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they unpack South Africa’s historic stimulus measures and the partial lifting of lockdown restrictions month end....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Is R800bn stimulus enough for markets?
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management.
COVID-19 Stimulus: How to avoid giving money to hackers
While governments try to boost their economies with trillions of dollars in stimulus packages to fight COVID-19, hackers are trying to stimulate their pockets. The number of cybercrime cases related to the coronavirus is rising and to tell us how hackers are doing this CNBC Africa spoke to Pankaj Bhula, Regional Director Africa, Check Point.
Tour guides bear the brunt of COVID-19 as tourism industry grinds to a halt
The COVID-19 epidemic is crippling the tourism industry and leaving many tour guides without a job. CNBC Africa spoke to Pamela Giramata Gasana, a tour guide on how the pandemic has affected her career.
South Africa must stop relying on Chinese imports we can build it ourselves: Mboweni’s Utopia.
“This is like a war and everyone needs to go to the front to deal with this,” says Mboweni.
