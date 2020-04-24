Updated:

Super Group CEO on what the S&P downgrade means to the cost of borrowing

Ratings agency S&P has downgraded transport giant Super Group as the company’s supply chain, transport and car dealership operations in South Africa, Australia and Europe would be significantly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 23 April 2020
Next articleCOVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work

