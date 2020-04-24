The Impact of COVID-19 on the Rwanda’s agriculture sector

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the continent, the agriculture industry supply chain is stepping up to keep employees and consumers safe while still providing vital services, commodities and food. Closures of restaurants and less frequent grocery shopping diminish demand for fresh produce, affecting producers and suppliers, especially smallholder farmers. The agriculture sector in Rwanda employs 80 per cent of Rwandans and contributes 33 per cent to the country’s GDP. On this CNBC Africa Special we speak to leaders in agriculture on the impact COVID-19 has had so far, and what plans the government and private sector have put in place to soften the impact the virus will have on the industry….