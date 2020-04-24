The COVID-19 epidemic is crippling the tourism industry and leaving many tour guides without a job. CNBC Africa spoke to Pamela Giramata Gasana, a tour guide on how the pandemic has affected her career.
Tour guides bear the brunt of COVID-19 as tourism industry grinds to a halt
The COVID-19 epidemic is crippling the tourism industry and leaving many tour guides without a job. CNBC Africa spoke to Pamela Giramata Gasana, a tour guide on how the pandemic has affected her career.
South Africa must stop relying on Chinese imports we can build it ourselves: Mboweni’s Utopia.
“This is like a war and everyone needs to go to the front to deal with this,” says Mboweni.
Feryal Ahmadi on what makes Africa attractive to investors
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the made for Africa trade, and the opportunities it presents for investors and other stakeholders....
COVID-19: How to keep trade between Africa and the rest of the world flowing
Protectionism is seemingly on the rise and this, combined with the already devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, may have serious repercussions for African trade. CNBC Africa spoke with Frank Matsaert, CEO of Trade Mark East Africa on how to keep trade between Africa and the rest of the world flowing.
EXPO 2020: Driving innovation in the payments space
The Managing Director of Network International, Andrew Key says the evolution of the payments market in Africa will happen differently. He also notes that Dubai is a real driver of innovation not only in the payments space. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss the evolution of the payments spaced more....
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Rwanda’s agriculture sector
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the continent, the agriculture industry supply chain is stepping up to keep employees and consumers safe while still providing vital services, commodities and food. Closures of restaurants and less frequent grocery shopping diminish demand for fresh produce, affecting producers and suppliers, especially smallholder farmers. The agriculture sector in Rwanda employs 80 per cent of Rwandans and contributes 33 per cent to the country’s GDP. On this CNBC Africa Special we speak to leaders in agriculture on the impact COVID-19 has had so far, and what plans the government and private sector have put in place to soften the impact the virus will have on the industry....
